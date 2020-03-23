Information relating to the purchase on or off the market in one or more transactions of more than 10% of the securities representing a single bond issue pursuant to Article 238-2 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers' General Regulation and to other bond repurchases

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of Article L.213-0-1 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 238-2 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers' General Regulation, Orano (the Issuer) announces that the issuer and one of its subsidiaries have purchased more than 10% of the notes of the bond issue described below:

ISIN Code Stock

Exchange Number

of notes

issued Maturity

Date Number of

notes

purchased by

the Issuer

and one of its

subsidiaries Number of

outstanding

notes Number of

notes held by

the Issuer and

one of its

subsidiaries FR0011560986 Euronext Paris 5,000 09/04/2020 528 4,472 528

In addition, the Issuer announces that the issuer and one of its subsidiaries have purchased 399 notes from the €750 million bond issue dated 22 September 2010 and due 22 March 2021 (ISIN: FR0010941690). As a result, the outstanding amount of this series is €730,050,000 (represented by 14,601 notes).

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low-carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

www.orano.group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005204/en/

Contacts:

Press Office

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group

Investor relations

Marc Quesnoy investors@orano.group