

Turkey's consumer confidence increased in March, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 58.2 in March from 57.3 in February.



The index reflecting the financial situation expectation of households for the next 12 months increased to 78.6 from 76.8 in the preceding month.



The general economic situation expectation for the next 12 months fell to 75.6 in March from 75.9 in the previous month.



The number of people unemployed expectation index increased to 57.6 from 53.8 in February.



The probability of saving indicator rose to 21.2 from 22.5 a month ago.



