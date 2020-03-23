Help for Companies During the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Crisis: Staffbase Develops an App for Crisis Communication with Employees

NEW YORK and CHEMNITZ, Germany, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Staffbase - the market leader for employee apps, with 350+ customers worldwide - has just released Staffbase NOW, a real-time communications solution to help companies reach their entire workforce quickly and reliably during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

Staffbase NOW was developed specifically for crisis communication. Having seen how its customers operating in areas hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak such as China and Italy were turning in record numbers to their employee app for up-to-date news and trusted information, Staffbase rapidly built a tool designed to address these critical use cases and be deployed in just 3 days.

Staffbase CEO and founder Martin Böhringer reports that since the outbreak of COVID-19, companies worldwide are using their employee apps more than ever:

"The number of news items being shared by our customers has increased more than 160% during the past few weeks. Today, their employees say they couldn't imagine not having company news delivered in real time directly to their smartphones. This was the motivation to support companies during this crisis by offering a special version of our Staffbase software. But even once this crisis ends, communication via an employee app will continue to be the glue that holds companies together."

With Staffbase NOW, messages can be distributed to all of a company's employees or specifically to those in certain roles or locations. Automatic translation allows important content to be read and understood globally. The app also enables companies to gather FAQs and share them in one easy-to-find location. The result is a single, reliable source of critical announcements and updates, ensuring that no employee is left uninformed during times of crisis.

An important advantage of the Staffbase NOW solution is its ability to send push notifications. 75% of messages sent via push are opened within one hour. Such immediacy is of crucial importance in emergency situations. Kai Pagels, Product Owner in the Online Media Service Team at DB Systel GmbH, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn, agrees. "In crisis situations, employee apps are ideal for ensuring that everyone in charge has the same level of information and knowledge, because messages can be quickly sent directly to the mobile phones that people carry everywhere," says Pagels.

A task force of experienced developers worked quickly to prepare Staffbase NOW for immediate availability during the current crisis. The lightweight app is based on the full version of the Staffbase People-First Employee App , offering companies a rapid entry point into the world of mobile employee communications. Staffbase NOW can be set up and activated for employees within three days. Content modules are ready for immediate input of news and information, and experienced advisors from Staffbase's dedicated Customer Success team are assigned to help navigate the journey from onboarding to optimization.

Once configured, employees can download the app directly to their personal smartphones via all public app stores, ensuring widespread adoption. There is no setup fee if purchased before June 30, 2020, and as with every Staffbase product, Staffbase NOW is secure and compliant with ISO 27001 and SSAE-16 standards, ensuring full data security.

