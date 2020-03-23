

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - N Brown plc (BWNG.L) said, for fiscal 2020, its Board expects adjusted profit before tax to be lower than the previously guided range of 70 million pounds to 72 million pounds. The Board will not be recommending a final dividend for the financial year ended 29 February 2020 and will suspend dividend payments for the foreseeable future.



N Brown plc reported that trading for the first two weeks of the new financial year was in line with expectations. However, during the last week, the Group has seen a very significant and sudden reduction in customer demand with daily product sales down in excess of 40% compared to expectations. The Group expects a material reduction in demand through fiscal 2021.



To reduce costs and preserve liquidity, the company has taken a number of immediate measures, including: a significant reduction in marketing expenditure; stopping and deferring all non-essential capital expenditure; and stopping stock purchases.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

N BROWN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de