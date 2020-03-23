Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1PHFF ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7 Ticker-Symbol: BOSS 
Xetra
23.03.20
10:00 Uhr
20,630 Euro
-0,740
-3,46 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HUGO BOSS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUGO BOSS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,590
20,640
10:15
20,590
20,630
10:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUGO BOSS AG20,630-3,46 %