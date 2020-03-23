

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production rose in February, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Monday.



Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 0.1 percent year-on-year in February.



Manufacturing output fell 1.1 percent in February. Meanwhile, excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing decreased 0.8 percent.



Output in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew 9.7 percent. Production in the mining and quarrying increased 5.3 percent and in water supply and waste management rose 3.4 percent. .



Among the major industrial groupings, production of capital goods surged 5.5 percent and those of energy and intermediate goods increased by 1.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, output of non-durable goods and durable goods declined 4.2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 1.1 percent in February.



