Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQ77 ISIN: FR0012613610 Ticker-Symbol: 5PD 
Frankfurt
23.03.20
09:16 Uhr
1,562 Euro
-0,142
-8,33 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRODWAYS GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRODWAYS GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,558
1,616
10:18
1,570
1,624
10:18
Actusnews Wire
23.03.2020 | 09:42
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRODWAYS: Full-year 2019 results conference call

Prodways group (Euronext Paris: PWG) will release its full-year 2019 results on Monday March 23, 2020 at 6:00pm.

On Tuesday March 24, 2020, Raphaël Gorgé, Executive Chairman, Olivier Strebelle, CEO and Laurent Cardin, CFO, will provide the financial community with their comments on the Prodways Group full-year results and respond to questions from analysts during a conference call in English as from 8:30 a.m. (Paris time).

To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 5 - 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

  • France: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 03
  • United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2 07 19 43 759
  • Germany: +49 (0) 6 92 22 22 54 29

Access code: 90292751#

A replay will be available as soon as possible on the Prodways Group's investor site, under "Financial information".

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xW1xlZZoZJuZnmyeY56Wa2SVbGlkm2CXameXmWVvYsfIbG1llptnl5vGZm9jm2Vn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62601-prodways-group_invitation-to-2019-conference-call.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
PRODWAYS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire