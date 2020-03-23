PRODWAYS: Full-year 2019 results conference call

Prodways group (Euronext Paris: PWG) will release its full-year 2019 results on Monday March 23, 2020 at 6:00pm.

On Tuesday March 24, 2020, Raphaël Gorgé, Executive Chairman, Olivier Strebelle, CEO and Laurent Cardin, CFO, will provide the financial community with their comments on the Prodways Group full-year results and respond to questions from analysts during a conference call in English as from 8:30 a.m. (Paris time).

To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 5 - 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

France: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 03

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2 07 19 43 759

Germany: +49 (0) 6 92 22 22 54 29

Access code: 90292751#

A replay will be available as soon as possible on the Prodways Group's investor site, under "Financial information".

