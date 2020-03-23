

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) said Group like-for-like revenue growth in the 11-week period ended 15 March was approximately 4%. The Group stated that, up to and including the week ended 15 March 2020, it saw limited impact from COVID-19 on levels of customer demand. In the week ended 22 March, like-for-like revenue growth has slowed to a high single-digit decline, the Group noted.



Electrocomponents currently expects to deliver adjusted profit before tax for the year ending 31 March 2020 around the bottom end of its current market consensus range.



Electrocomponents is reviewing all discretionary expenditure, both operating and capital, and considering suitable government assistance programmes.



