AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 20/03/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 12769.93 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 579498 CODE: JPNY ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 53908 EQS News ID: 1003897 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2020 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)