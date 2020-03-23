

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production grew in February after falling in the previous month and the unemployment rate rose slightly during the month, official figures showed on Monday.



Industrial production grew 20.34 percent year-on-year in February, after a 2.11 percent fall in January, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed.



Manufacturing output increased 21.12 percent annually in February, after a 1.93 percent decrease in the previous month.



Production in mining and quarrying gained 26.68 percent and those of electricity and gas supply, and water supply 11.56 percent and 3.75 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 5.16 percent in February, after a 3.64 percent increase in the preceding month. Fall for the first time in five months.



Data from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed that the jobless rate rose to an unadjusted 3.70 in February from 3.64 percent in January.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 443,000 in February from 436,000 in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 3.70 percent in February from 3.71 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX