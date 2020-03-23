

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) said, due to quickly developing COVID-19 situation, the Group no longer expects to achieve its previous expectation for the year ending 2 May 2020. Also, Stagecoach said it is unlikely that it will propose any further dividends in respect of the year ending 2 May 2020.



The Group noted that its has already taken significant measures to reduce cost base, reduce capital expenditure and mitigate the effect of a downturn in revenue on cash flow. Stagecoach Group expects to maintain a significant proportion of its revenue during the downturn.



The Group's Directors are sacrificing 50% of their salaries / fees for a period of time, and will not receive any bonuses for 2019/20.



