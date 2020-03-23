Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853823 ISIN: US6516391066 Ticker-Symbol: NMM 
Tradegate
23.03.20
10:24 Uhr
37,695 Euro
-0,220
-0,58 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWMONT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWMONT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,285
37,760
10:29
37,400
37,695
10:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEWMONT
NEWMONT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEWMONT CORPORATION37,695-0,58 %