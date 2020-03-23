LG SIGNATURE Partners With Internationally Acclaimed Wine Critic James Suckling

Collaboration to Highlight Global Launch of LG SIGNATURE's New Wine Cellar

SEOUL, South Korea, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE has partnered with the renowned wine critic, James Suckling, for the global launch of the new LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar. Suckling will work alongside the luxury brand, sharing his knowledge and passion for wine and highlighting the innovative features and technologies that make the new product the perfect wine storage solution.

Called "one of the world's most powerful wine critics" by Forbes, James Suckling is the CEO and editor of JamesSuckling.com, a respected online resource for information and wine ratings that are used by millions of trade and consumers around the world. Just last year, the wine critic rated about 25,000 wines with his small team of tasters. He rated more than 105,000 wines in the last ten years for his website.

With the new partnership, Suckling will serve as ambassador for the newly launched LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar. The world's leading wine critic previously teamed up with the world's leading home appliance brand at IFA 2018 in Berlin, hosting wine tasting sessions at the LG SIGNATURE booth.

The impressive LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar boasts innovative, user-friendly features designed to make consumers' lives easier and exclusive technologies that create the ideal storage environment for any variety or vintage. Holding up to 65 bottles, the new wine cellar leverages LG's Temperature Control and Inverter Linear Compressor to keep temperature fluctuations, ensuring the stable conditions necessary to preserve the flavor and texture of wine1. At the same time, Optimal Humidity Control helps every bottle to stay at its very best by optimizing humidity levels inside the cabinet2.

And, thanks to the wine cellar's Multi Temperature Control, users can store several of their favorite wines at the same time - each in the exact climate-controlled conditions required. The new model also comes with InstaView, making it possible to see inside simply by knocking twice on the door. On top of that, the triple-pane mirrored glass of the InstaView door represents an additional layer of protection to safeguard, blocking out UV light to help safeguard the individual taste and aroma of each wine.

"We are very excited to be working with James and look forward to hearing more of his professional insight into wine appreciation, and his views on how the new LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is the best option available for storing wine at home," said Kim Jin-hong, head of LG's Global Marketing Center. "James shares our passion for premium quality and I can think of no one better to serve as ambassador for our latest luxury lifestyle solution."

"It is an honor and a pleasure to be working with LG SIGNATURE" said Suckling. "I have always had amazing experiences with the brand's premium products, and the new wine cellar is no exception. Its cutting-edge technologies protect and preserve wine perfectly, while its convenient features and timeless design bring value and style that one can't help but savor."

In addition to James Suckling, LG SIGNATURE works with many top performers in their chosen fields, including Ko Jin-young, the world's best female golfer, and Misty Copeland, the acclaimed ballerina and principal dancer for the prestigious American Ballet Theatre.

1. Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the wine storage compartment. Applies to LGE model LSR200W. No load and high, middle, low temperature settings. The result may vary in actual usage.

2. Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average humidity in the wine storage compartment. Applies to LGE model LSR200W. No load and 11°C temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, the distinctive LG SIGNATURE products were designed with their true essence in mind - streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining the LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About JAMES SUCKLING

James Suckling is an internationally acclaimed wine expert with more than three decades of experience as a wine journalist and critic. He is a former senior editor and European bureau chief of Wine Spectator and is currently CEO and editor-in-chief at his namesake wine media platform, JamesSuckling.com. Suckling's tasting notes and reviews have led Forbes magazine to name him "one of the world's most powerful wine critics." Learn more about him at JamesSuckling.com.

