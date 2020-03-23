Hyundai Mobis develops 'in-cabin systems' utilizing the state-of-the-art autonomous driving sensors one after another

SEOUL, South Korea, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX:012330) said on March 22 that it successfully developed the system for detecting rear-seat passengers with a 'radar' (ROA, Rear Occupant Alert), and it is planning to propose the system to global automakers.

The ROA is a device for preventing passengers from being left unattended in rear seats. In the past, the weight sensor of children's car seats or the ultrasonic sensor were used in general. Hyundai Mobis vastly improved detection accuracy by replacing them with the radar sensor. It is expected to greatly help prevent heatstroke accidents caused every summer by children being left unattended in vehicles and other safety accidents.

"The core of the passenger detection system, developed based on the radar which has been mostly acted as a sensor for autonomous driving, is the design of the software algorithm that discerns the micromovements of passengers," said Mr. Jang Jae-ho, Director of the EE Research Center, Hyundai Mobis. "As the radar can penetrate clothes and measure various biosignals, e.g. micromovements of passengers' chests and blood flow, it can detect the presence of passengers in rear seats more accurately. It overcame the weakness of the camera sensor, which cannot recognize babies covered in blankets. So far, there is no known case of application to global automakers."

If a passenger is left in the rear seat, the passenger detection system alerts the driver with the sound made when the door is closed, or through the instrument panel or smartphone. The system, developed by Hyundai Mobis, is known to have secured electromagnetic reliability so that it works normally near high-voltage lines and railroad tracks, and be precise enough to distinguish adults, infants and pets. Hyundai Mobis is planning to develop a radar capable of measuring the heartbeats of passengers and expand the biometric function this year.

