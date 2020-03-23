Sveriges Riksbank: SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-03-23

SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-03-23

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-03-23 Time for submission of bids: 11.00-11.30 (CET) Payment date: 2020-03-23 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2020-06-23 Duration: 92 days Offered volume: Unlimited Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Lowest accepted bid volume: SEK 50 million Rate Repo rate + 0.20 percentage points

All monetary policy counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,

tel +46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on March 23, 2020.

Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se



Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CET)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se