Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 540888 ISIN: DE0005408884 Ticker-Symbol: LEO 
Xetra
23.03.20
11:12 Uhr
6,660 Euro
-0,806
-10,80 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
LEONI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEONI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,620
6,696
11:38
6,642
6,708
11:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEONI
LEONI AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEONI AG6,660-10,80 %