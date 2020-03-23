Researchers in Germany and Belgium have discovered 'zero point vibrations' are responsible for performance limitations in organic solar cells. New strategies to minimize such vibration-induced voltage losses in organic PV should be investigated, say the scientists.Scientists from Germany's Technische Universität Dresden and Hasselt University, in Belgium, have discovered molecular vibrations are responsible for reducing the maximum achievable photovoltage of organic solar cells. The researchers investigated what caused the formation of bands of excitons - combinations of electron and hole in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...