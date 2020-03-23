With effect from March 24, 2020, the subscription rights in SSM Holding AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 02, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SSM TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014035739 Order book ID: 193148 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 24, 2020, the paid subscription shares in SSM Holding AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SSM BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014035747 Order book ID: 193149 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB