Technological Advancement to Drive Market Players Propel Growth in Epilepsy Therapeutics Market from 2019 to 2027: TMR

- Global epilepsy therapeutics market valuation to reach USD 17.3 bn. by 2027

- North America to be at the forefront of growth in the market over the forecast period

ALBANY, New York, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global epilepsy therapeutics market is set to chart a growth rate of 3.4% over the period - 2019 to 2027. This will be a product of a number of factors, propelling growth in the market and helping it reach a valuation of USD 17.3 bn. by 2027 from USD 12.5 bn. in 2018.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Extensive research and development undertaken in the market would help it record sturdy growth over the forecast period. Increase in geriatric population to drive demand."

Key Findings of Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market:

In terms of product, Second Generation Epilepsy Therapeutics to account for a prominent share of the market

to account for a prominent share of the market Reasons for dominance of second generation therapeutics is better penetration and higher efficacy as compared with first generation therapeutics

as compared with first generation therapeutics Third Generation Epilepsy Therapeutics segment to demonstrate notable growth over the period due to less side effects and impressive outcomes

segment to demonstrate notable growth over the period due to On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment is set to dominate the market owing to dependence on specialists for diagnosis and treatment

Key Drivers of Growth of Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market:

Underscoring growth in the global epilepsy therapeutics market is a number of factors, helping the market chart a sturdy growth trajectory over the forecast period. As per Transparency Market Research, the following are helping the global epilepsy therapeutics market to remain buoyant:

World Health Organization claims that 50 million people in the world are affected by epilepsy - a disease of the central nervous system

Increase in number of brain injuries is noted worldwide

Population across the globe is ageing rapidly; by 2050, one in every six people will be aged 65 and above

Technological advancement, and increase in research and development activity will drive the market forward over the forecast period

Regional Analysis of Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market:

North America to dominate global epilepsy therapeutics market, laying claim to a prominent market share over the forecast period

to dominate global epilepsy therapeutics market, laying claim to a prominent market share over the forecast period Growing prevalence of neurological diseases, increase in patient population, high incidence of epilepsy and brain injuries to drive market in North America forward

forward Development of better drugs and improved outcomes to contribute positively to the growth of North American epilepsy therapeutics market

Massive geriatric population to drive growth in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region over the forecast period

(APAC) region over the forecast period APAC to chart a significant CAGR owing to favourable government initiatives and increase in research and development activities

Competitive Landscape of Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market:

As per Transparency Market Research, players will have a keen eye on research and development (R&D) and will be driven by technological advancement and a strong distribution network. Besides, a number of other strategies will be deployed by market players. These include mergers and acquisitions.

Prominent players marking the global epilepsy therapeutics market are Pfizer, Inc., UCB S.A., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eisai Co., Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC., and Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Market Segmentation:

Product

First Generation Epilepsy Therapeutics

Second Generation Epilepsy Therapeutics

Third Generation Epilepsy Therapeutics

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

