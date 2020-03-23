Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Precautionary measures for Rovio Entertainment Corporation's Annual General Meeting 2020

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release March 23, 2020

Precautionary measures for Rovio Entertainment Corporation's Annual General Meeting 2020

Rovio takes the coronavirus epidemic very seriously. In order to decrease the risks related to coronavirus and in order to comply with the rules and recommendations imposed by the Finnish authorities while at the same time ensuring the rights of our shareholders and to enable payment of the proposed dividend in original schedule, Rovio has decided on several precautionary measures for the Rovio Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on March 31, 2020 at 1pm EET at Restaurant Palace;

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to use the opportunity to follow the meeting remotely and/or vote by proxy instead of attending the meeting in person;

The meeting can be followed through a live webcast at https://investors.rovio.com/en/news-and-events/general-meetings/general-meeting-2020 (https://investors.rovio.com/en/news-and-events/general-meetings/general-meeting-2020). It is not possible to ask questions or vote through the webcast and following the webcast without issuing a proxy is not considered participation in the AGM;

Shareholders may exercise their voting rights without physical/personal attendance by issuing a proxy and authorizing Rovio Entertainment Corporation's General Counsel or another designated person to represent them at the AGM;

There will only be minimum attendance of the Rovio's Board of Directors and Leadership Team members at the meeting;

There will be no coffee or other refreshments served;

The premises open, and the reception of registered participants will start at 12.30 pm (instead of 12pm as announced earlier); and

The meeting will be kept as short as possible while fulfilling all legal requirements.

All shareholders are strongly encouraged to follow the AGM through a live webcast and exercise their voting rights by proxy representationinstead of attending the meeting in person. In addition, those shareholders who have already registered for the meeting and do not wish to attend the meeting nor use a proxy are encouraged to cancel their prior notice of attendance as soon as possible if they do not plan to attend.

Anyone with flu symptoms, who has been exposed to the coronavirus, is especially vulnerable to the virus or who has travelled outside Finland 14 days prior to the AGM is kindly requested not to attend the AGM in person. Rovio will continuously evaluate the number of registered shareholders and the conditions for safely conducting the AGM based on applicable regulation, and remote attendance should be favored by all shareholders in order for the AGM to be safely organized.

In order to secure the use of their voting rights, shareholders who are directly registered in the company's shareholder register are encouraged to use the proxy representation option and to authorize Rovio Entertainment Corporation's General Counsel with power of substitution to represent and vote their shares on the basis of the proxy template and instructions below. The AGM proxy form can be found as an attachment in this release.

Please deliver proxy documents by email as a PDF file to rovio.agm@rovio.com or by regular mail or personally delivered to Rovio Entertainment Corporation, AGM, 02150 Espoo so that they are received by Rovio by March 30, 2020 noon at the latest. Rovio reserves the right not to represent a shareholder in case the proxy document is received after the deadline and/or the voting instructions are not clear.

All shareholders wishing to be represented at the AGM should, in addition to issuing a proxy document, make sure that they are registered for the AGM in accordance with the instructions set out in the notice to the AGM. Delivery of a proxy document does not constitute registration for the AGM.

Holders of nominee registered shares are instructed to contact their custodian bank for instructions regarding temporary registration in the shareholders register of the company, the issuing of proxy documents and registration for the AGM.

Additional information regarding the AGM is available on the Rovio website at https://investors.rovio.com/en/news-and-events/general-meetings/general-meeting-2020 . Shareholders are advised to regularly follow Rovio's Annual General Meeting webpage for the latest information.

