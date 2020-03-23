Anzeige
23.03.2020 | 12:40
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 16

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 20-March-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                    226.31p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                  228.78p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                    226.31p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                  228.78p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

