

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) and China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. said the companies are discussing a short extension of the merger agreement beyond the current deadline of March 31, 2020. Genworth and Oceanwide stated that they are in close communication with the state insurance regulators in New York, Virginia and Delawae as they review the submitted information.



The companies noted that due to the ongoing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, the submission of additional information and the review processes may continue to take more time than would ordinarily be expected.



