Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Approved To Begin Manufacturing Hand Sanitizer Amidst Covid19 Shortages

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly-traded health and wellness technology holding company, has announced today thru their wholly-owned manufacturing subsidiaries they have been approved to begin production of bulk hand sanitizer.

With the creation of Alkame Medical, a newly forming division of Alkame Holding, Inc , is now approved to begin production of Hand Sanitizer to assist in attacking global Shortages due to Covid19. State officials have been advising the public to stock up on essentials, including hand sanitizer and bottled water, to prepare for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Alkame Medical powered by the patented Alkame water treatment technology is offering bulk hand sanitizer in 1/2 gallon and 1-gallon bottle with the pumps for work and home users or used as refills for the smaller 4oz -10oz size bottles that are becoming even more scarce. Now persons no longer need to throw out those little portable bottles once empty but refill them with our refillable sizes.

Although many are entering the space to assist in keeping hands clean amidst the pandemic, Alkame has worked closely with the FDA to ensure that all regulatory clearances are granted, including approval and registration for a fully compliant national drug code. Alkame worked to ensure that the new guidelines in formulation were also met with the standard recently set to ensure functionality at no less than 80% alcohol, and includes Hydrogen peroxide and the patented Alkame Water technology.

Alkame Water, The ultimate health and wellness water® is a mildly alkaline water that is oxygenated, and a natural antioxidant due to its micro-clustered structure for better bioavailability. The patented water technology is backed by several clinical trials and studies have shown a significant boost to the immune system.

Coronavirus fears have led to a wide-spread shortage as consumers have been stocking up on hand sanitizer. President Trump has stated that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak should last a minimum through August. The COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak has led to shelves stripped bare of hand sanitizer, bottled water, hoarding, and subsequent shortages in stores in multiple all parts of the country

We encourage interested parties to contact us directly if there are any supply constraints to current demands. If your supply chain is experiencing disruptions in delivery or availability, please reach out to Alkame by email at info@bellcampus.com, or info@alkamewater.com, or by phone at 702-273-9714

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries market and distribute enhanced waters utilizing an exclusive patented formula and technology to create enhanced water with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications to utilize its Intellectual Property by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as the growing aqua-culture industry, consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, as well as many other various water treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

