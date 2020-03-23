MJ Harvest, Inc.: MJ Harvest Announces Joint Venture to Operate Marine Induced Polarization to Find Valuable Cargoes from Historic Shipwrecks

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) announces it has entered into a joint venture with Guy M. Zajonc J.D., the holder of an exclusive license use Marine Induced Polarization ("MIP") to locate the valuable cargoes of historic shipwrecks, initially on known wreck sites for operators conducting recovery under established state permits or U.S Federal claims in admiralty law.

"We are always looking for game-changing technologies, said Patrick Bilton, CEO. Additionally, our partner, Guy Zajonc, brings over 20 years of legal, operational experience and world-wide contacts to this unique area of work."

"Non-ferrous metals such as gold and silver have been very difficult to pinpoint on the site of ships lost hundreds of years ago especially when scattered and buried by storms and ocean currents," added Guy Zajonc. "Our joint venture will operate under the name Seamore Marine Solutions and our technology can cover entire debris fields in a short period of time with an estimated ability to "see" and map location of artifacts, including gold and silver coins and ingots, buried 6 or more feet deep."

Initial operations are expected to commence this season and we are currently working out the scope of our services and fees for scans on several wreck sites. We are anxious to get on the water and pinpoint locations of valuable treasure for our clients. Our website is currently under construction and will document our progress and the treasure we locate as our operations ramp up over the coming months. Please visit www.seamoremarine.com soon to learn more about our activities.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:

MJ Harvest, Inc.

9205 West Russell Rd.

Ste. 240 Las Vegas, NV 89148

Telephone: 954.519.3115

Tcktsllc@earthlink.net @HARVESTMJ

SOURCE: MJ Harvest, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582049/MJ-Harvest-Announces-Joint-Venture-to-Operate-Marine-Induced-Polarization-to-Find-Valuable-Cargoes-from-Historic-Shipwrecks