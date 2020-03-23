Black Tusk Resources Inc. Appoints Dr. Mathieu Piche to Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(Frankfurt:0NB)(OTC:BTKRF) is pleased to announce that Dr. Mathieu Piche has joined its Board of Directors. Geologist, Dr. Piche has an abundance of experience exploring for mineral deposits in the Abitibi greenstone belt. He has authored a variety of academic papers including alteration geochemistry as it relates to mineral deposits, and stratigraphic and structural characterization of mining camps in the Abitibi with the objective of refining genetic models. He was a past recipient of the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association's John-Descarreaux award, bestowed to highlight the contribution of an individual to enhanced geoscientific knowledge linked to mining exploration, as well as The Quebec Geologists Order Merite Geoscientifique Award. "

'We are extremely excited to have a Geologist of Dr. Mathieu Piche's calibre joining the Black Tusk Board of Directors. Dr. Piche is based in the Val-D'or area and will be a major asset to our geological team as we roll out our 2020 exploration program at the McKenzie East Gold Project.' stated CEO, Richard Penn.

The Company also reports that Alex Klenman has resigned from the Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Klenman for his services and guidance and wishes Mr. Klenman all the best in his future endeavours.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources is engaged in mineral exploration of its gold projects in world-class mining regions across Canada. The company currently owns a 100-per-cent undivided interest in 3 separate gold properties. The South Rim Gold Project, situated in the Smithers mining camp B.C., The Golden Valley Project, located 35 kilometres north of La Sarre, West Abitibi, Quebec, and Black Tusk's flagship property, The McKenzie East Gold Project, which is located 30 kilometres north of Val-d'Or, Quebec in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com.

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581957/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Appoints-Dr-Mathieu-Piche-to-Board-of-Directors