The Global Savings Group (GSG) and M6 Group reached a deal on a take-over of the leading French cashback player iGraal. The transaction involves a partial acquisition in cash of €35 million and an exchange of shares with iGraal valued at €123.5 million, making it one of the largest transactions in the industry in recent years. In 2019, GSG and iGraal jointly saw more than six million members using its loyalty tools and connected advertisers to around 400 million consumers. The deal makes GSG the largest European digital rewards, savings and shopping content platform.

After the 2018 takeover of the loyalty specialist Pouch, the addition of iGraal's cashback solution enables GSG to cover the full online shopping cycle through Commerce Content. With the synergies created by the combination of cashback, coupons, rewards, and shopping content, GSG greatly expands its reach, addressing additional types of shoppers and broadening its access points to consumers through dedicated web, app, and extension experiences. This provides GSG with valuable new insights into the shopping behavior of millions of consumers worldwide. Together, iGraal and GSG intend to expand their cashback and loyalty solutions into new European markets and significantly increase their member base and reach. Despite strong investments and market expansion, GSG expects to stay profitable also in 2020.

Gerhard Trautmann, co-founder and CEO of the Global Savings Group: "The acquisition of iGraal is another significant step on our way towards a new European champion. Our various consumer models enable us to reach millions of shoppers worldwide and help them to make smarter purchasing decisions. Together with our publishing partners, our holistic product offering can satisfy an even greater amount of consumers in their shopping journey."

About Global Savings Group

Global Savings Group is the leading European Commerce Content platform focussing on the delivery of consumer rewards, cashback, savings opportunities, and shopping content. By assisting millions of consumers to make smarter purchasing decisions, GSG enables advertisers to reach high-intent users at scale in 20+ markets around the world.

Founded in 2012 by Adrian Renner, Andreas Fruth, and Gerhard Trautmann, GSG's fast-growing team of 500+ experts is transforming the way consumers buy, brands sell, and digital publishers earn one transaction at a time.

