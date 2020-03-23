Due to the distribution of shares in Electrolux Professional AB to the shareholders of Electrolux AB and subsequent listing of Electrolux Professional AB, a technical trading halt was implemented for warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc with Electrolux AB as underlying. Trading in instruments is now resumed. Please see the attached document for further information about the instruments. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=764601