Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.: Grayhawk Investment Strategies Appoints Stacy Rosen as Chief Risk Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Grayhawk Investment Strategies announced today the appointment of Stacy Rosen as Chief Risk Officer. Ms. Rosen joins Grayhawk's executive team following a successful, 28-year career in global capital markets and finance, providing leadership and management advice to a wide range of financial institutions and investment advisors. Ms Rosen brings a unique combination of trading, portfolio management and client-focused investment experience together with high-level advisory work in risk management and governance for Canadian investment industry leaders facing an increasingly complex and rapidly changing business environment.

In her previous role, Ms. Rosen was Principal and Founder of Sozo Advisors, a provider of strategic business and risk advisory services to the financial industry. Her advisory clients have included, among others, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, and RP Investment Advisors.

Before Sozo Advisors, Ms. Rosen worked for 17 years in Canada and the United Kingdom for Scotiabank and Citibank in their capital markets departments. At Scotiabank, she assumed increasingly senior roles in trading and portfolio management in derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, and credit products. On her return to Canada, Ms. Rosen joined Citibank to lead their sales effort in credit products, covering Canadian institutional investors. Ms. Rosen holds a BCom from the University of Toronto and an MBA from INSEAD in France.

"Our clients expect and deserve the highest level of oversight and risk management," said Peter Mann, Partner and Co-CEO of Grayhawk. "Stacy brings a unique and diverse set of skills and experience. I have known her for a very long time and am confident that her leadership will play a very meaningful role in our goal of becoming the preeminent wealth management firm serving successful families in Canada."

"Grayhawk's core values of independence, authenticity and transparency are very differentiated as one looks at the wealth management landscape in Canada today," said Stacy Rosen. "I believe they are uniquely well-positioned to help families with the challenges of intergenerational wealth transfer, and I am very excited to be joining the team as they begin to scale their offering across the country."

Grayhawk Investement Strategies is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to assisting successful Canadian families with the challenges of intergenerational wealth transfer. Founded in 2015 in Calgary, Alberta, Grayhawk partnered with one family and today serves 33 successful families across Canada, with offices in Calgary and Toronto. For more information about Grayhawk, visit www.grayhawk.investments.

SOURCE: Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

