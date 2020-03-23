Smart Speaker Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 23,317 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.4% From 2018 to 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A smart speaker is a type of speaker and voice control system with an integrated virtual assistant that offers interactive behavior and hands-free activation. Demand for smart speakers has been steadily growing, especially in smart homes, owing to increased consumer demand for advanced, multifunctional products. In addition, the proliferation of smartphones has allowed applications to stream music to a specific unit, increasing demand for smart speakers.

"The Global Smart Speaker Market Size was valued at USD 4,358 million in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 23,317 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2018 to 2025."

The highest smart speaker market share, region wise, was held by North America with 36.9 percent. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to show the highest growth rate for the smart speaker market, with a CAGR of 24.93 percent.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL SMART SPEAKER MARKET SIZE

The continuous need among homeowners for a convenient and relaxed lifestyle has led to the rapid growth of connected solutions in smart homes. This shift in people's lifestyles has a direct impact on smart speaker market growth. Furthermore, the smart speaker's ability to integrate seamlessly with the smart home devices has increased smart speaker market size.

The virtual assistant device integration has created new pathways for the smart speaker market. Virtual assistants are expected to experience a higher growth over the predicted time span, and this ability has been leveraged by numerous companies to launch virtual assistant integrated products. This proliferation of virtual assistance is, in turn, driving the smart speaker market.

Other factors that positively influence the growth of the market are increased customer willingness to invest in trend innovations and increased use of smart devices among the younger generation.

REGION WISE SMART SPEAKER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Smart speakers have high penetration in the US due to the presence of early adopters and key manufacturers of smart speakers. Customer willingness to embrace and adopt emerging technology has encouraged regional manufacturers to produce innovative and advanced products.

SMART SPEAKER MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Key Players

Plantronics

Baidu

Xiaomi

Bose Corporation

Sonos

Alphabet

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Apple Inc

Samsung Electronics

Amazon

Others

By Intelligent Virtual Assistant

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Siri

Cortana

Others (AliGenie, Xiaomi Al Assistant , DuerOS, SKT NUGU, Naver Clova, and Kakao)

By End User

Personal

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Price

Low (Less than 100)

Mid ( $101 to $200 )

to ) Premium (Above $200 )

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

