Global Wireless Mesh Network Market to Expand as Leading Industries Invest in Emergency Communication Technologies - TMR

Use of mesh networks in high-end industries such as defense, aerospace, and telecommunications has played to the advantage of key market players

Popularity of mobile devices, be it in the electronics industry or telecommunications sector, has created ripples across the wire mesh network market

ALBANY, New York, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue index of the global wireless mesh network market is prognosticated to improve in the years to follow. Communication needs of industries are diversifying with each passing day. The complexity of high-end industries has made it necessary to deploy premium channels and technologies that can foster improved communication. Wireless mesh networks not only create a subsidiary channel for communication, but also bypass communication difficulties in testing environments. Use of these mesh networks across tunnels and oilrigs has created fresh opportunities for growth within the global market. Moreover, high-speed communication technologies have found their way into several industries. This trend has popularised wireless mesh networks across the globe. Th viability of using these networks in key industries is at the forefront of market growth and maturity.

It is estimated that the global wireless mesh network market would grow at a stupendous CAGR of 9.50% over the period between 2020 and 2027. The global wireless mesh network market is set to touch a value of US$ 11,622.9 Mn by 2027-end, rising up from a value of US$ 5,594.0 Mn in 2019. The growth of the market can majorly be attributed to advancements in telecommunication technologies.

Use of Wireless Mesh Networks in Emergency Situations

Communication barriers during emergency situations can be severely damaging. Therefore, wireless mesh networks come in handy to meet the communication needs to mobile as well as fixed devices.

High-speed video applications on public transport facilities are managed with the help of wireless mesh networks. In addition to this, these networks also impart strength and durability to electronic devices with special needs. The growing popularity of internet services shall emerge as a notable factor responsible for market growth.

Wireless and hoc networks are extensively used across the telecommunication industry. In the event of emergencies or discrepancies, these networks can be used to route local telephone lines. Quality of service schemes are used by telephone operators to optimize the performance of the mesh.

Importance of Surveillance Technologies to Drive Market Demand

Wireless mesh networks have emerged as a resilient technology that can foster agility across several industries such as defense, oil and gas, and telecommunications. The importance of creating subsidiary channels to prevent communication blockages in key industries has brought these networks under the spotlight of attention. The following trends are responsible for the growth of the global wireless mesh network market:

The defense industry makes ardent efforts to achieve high-level surveillance and reconnaissance. Use of wireless mesh networks for battlefield surveillance has created fresh opportunities for growth within the global market.

Oilrigs are characterised by disparate landscapes and an uneven topography. Therefore, use of wireless mesh networks for establishing communication across the oil and gas industry shall drive sales across the market.

The popularity of racing-car telemetry, coupled with the need for internet across closed communities, shall support the growth of the global wireless mesh network market.

Electric smart meters, Wi-Fi devices, and laptops with data-exchange features use wireless mesh networks. Besides, the US military forces have begun using wireless mesh networks to establish greater connectivity across their mobile devices.

Unaddressed Research Areas Related to Wireless Mesh Networks

Despite the uncontested utility of wireless mesh networks, the market is not free of challenges and restraints to growth. Contention around modulation schemes used in systems with wireless mesh networks have hampered market growth.

The high cost of advanced antenna processing has raised several questions with regard to the use of antenna technologies.

Security remains a core concern while using the open architecture of wireless mesh networks. Therefore, the global wireless mesh network market could suffer formidable roadblocks to growth in the times to follow.

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market: Key Players

Cisco Systems

Concentris Systems LLC

ABB (Tropos Networks Inc.)

Zebra Technologies

Firetide Inc.

The global wireless mesh network market can be segmented as:

