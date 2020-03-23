

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hestia Capital Partners LP, Permit Capital Enterprise Fund, L.P. announced they have notified GameStop Corp. (GME) of their intention to nominate two candidates for election to the Board. The candidates are: Kurt Wolf, the Managing Member and Chief Investment Officer of Hestia Capital Management LLC, and Paul Evans, a Senior Managing Director at Dillon Kane Group.



'Hestia has been an investor in GameStop since 2012 and believes that with the right Board, GameStop can begin leveraging its powerful brand and unique assets to reestablish the company as a leader in the gaming ecosystem,' Investor Group stated.



