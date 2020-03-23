Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGDX ISIN: US36467W1099 Ticker-Symbol: GS2C 
Tradegate
23.03.20
10:29 Uhr
3,143 Euro
-0,407
-11,46 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMESTOP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESTOP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,435
3,514
14:43
3,500
3,558
14:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GAMESTOP CORPORATION3,143-11,46 %