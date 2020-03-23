Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF) ("the Company"), the first publicly traded "pure-play" AR company. CEO of the Company, Evan Gappelberg, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"How is COVID-19 effecting your business?" asked Jolly to start the interview. "It's horrible for the people that have been affected by this. It's a human tragedy," said Gappelberg. "NexTech actually is benefiting and is in a great position to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic," he explained. "We have over $3 million in cash on hand, which means we're financially strong to weather this and rebound strongly," said Gappelberg, adding that the Company also has multiple business segments that have benefited from the increasing number of remote workers and online shoppers, including their eCommerce sector. "The month of March, we expect to be a record breaking month of revenue," shared Gappelberg.

The conversation then turned to the Company's technology segment, which features augmented reality and virtual reality. "When you talk about shop-from-home or work-from-home, augmented reality allows you to remotely view a product in 3D and AR from home as if it's in the room with you," said Gappelberg. "It's unfortunate what's happening on a human level, but on a business level NexTech is positioned in the right place at the right time."

Jolly then commented on the Company's record revenue increases. "Our trajectory is to be pushing a million dollars per month in revenue in the near future," shared Gappelberg.

Gappelberg then expanded on the Company's recent acquisition of a remote virtual events webcasting software company. "It adds more fuel to the fire," said Gappelberg. "When you think about corporations, governments, and trade shows, and the disruption this virus has caused, think about the ability to have a virtual trade show," he continued. "We're acquiring a company that allows you to have a virtual conference," said Gappelberg, adding that the Company will allow viewers to demo products in 3D. "There's a lot of upside there."

Jolly then noted that while many CEOs are selling their shares during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has experienced an increase in purchased shares from their team. "I have been a buyer of our stock since the beginning," said Gappelberg. "When I see value, I step in," he added. "The opportunity is there. I'm going to continue to be in the market."

"We're on the other side where our business is benefiting," said Gappelberg. "Before the pandemic our business was doing well; with the pandemic our business is doing even better."

