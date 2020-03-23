SpendEdge has been monitoring the global flour market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 40 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The Global Flour Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.

The spend growth it the flour market will be directly proportional to the exponential growth of the fast-food market. Various types of flour are used as essential ingredients in a range of fast foods that are widely becoming popular in both the developed and the developing nations.

Apart from the growth of fast-food chains, the strong presence of wheat-producing countries such as India, China, Australia, and Pakistan is driving spend growth in the flour market in APAC. The presence of large biscuit manufacturing companies in the region is driving the demand for wheat flour.

The Top Flour Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

This report has listed the top flour suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Ardent Mills- Cargill, CHS, and ConAgra Foods entered a joint venture to form a new company named Ardent Mills. This flour supplier has the integrity to address issues such as commodity price volatility, increasingly sophisticated food safety requirements, and the need for more cost-effective supply chains.

Archer Daniels Midland- Buyers should assess the level of collaboration of this supplier with its raw material providers to ensure a better quality of products. Suppliers must have the ability to track inputs such as water and fertilizer, which impacts the crop yields and results in the production of better-quality flour.

Unilever- Flour suppliers engage with third-party vendors for transportation and logistics. This makes it critical for buyers to ensure transparency from this supplier with respect to subcontracting of these services to ensure supply assurance. Name of the third-party vendor, compliance track record are some of the details that buyers must ensure getting from suppliers.

