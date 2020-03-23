Future Market Insights: Sales of Mobile Cases and Covers to Expand 1.7X Through 2029; Biodegradable Raw Materials Shaping Consumer Preferences, Says a New FMI Report

Swelling smartphone sales continue to drive demand for sales of mobile phone accessories, thereby burgeoning sales of protective cases and covers. This growth is further complemented by manufacturers' mass shift towards alternate raw materials.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / The global mobile cases and covers market is set to grow 1.7X at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period (2019 - 2029), as projected by a new report of Future Market Insights (FMI). With e-commerce offering a strong thrust to sales, manufacturers are investing in developing quality products from non-plastic materials to gain traction from millennial consumers.

"Manufacturers are focusing on fully compostable and eco-friendly materials for mobile covers, with phthalates, bisphenol A (BPA), cadmium, and lead. These materials are shaping the sales of mobile covers and cases recently," states the FMI report.

Mobile Cases and Covers Market - Key Takeaways

Mobile covers remain the most lucrative category; demand for lightweight covers will gain prominence.

Covers and cases made from plastic to provide remarkable revenue opportunities due to the high amount of production.

Leather covers to witness significant demand among consumers owing to the increasing demand for non-plastic goods.

Attributed by attractiveness, printed cases hold the majority of share in the print segment.

With a significant presence of key players, North America will remain leading regional market for mobile cases and covers.

North America and Europe collectively account for nearly half of the overall market value.

Mobile Cases and Covers Market - Key Growth Influencers

Global anti-plastic drive is pushing raw material innovations, which is shaping sales of mobile cases and covers.

Asian markets such as China, India, and Japan are metamorphosing into lucrative markets for mobile cases and covers manufacturers on the back of increasing production of smartphones, availability of raw materials, and cost-effective cases and covers.

Mobile Cases and Covers Market - Key Restraints

Stringent regulations against the plastic goods are likely to challenge the growth if manufacturers delay in shifting to other raw materials.

Lack of standard benchmark in the quality of cases and covers is hampering the quality of the products, which in turn is restraining the growth of the market.

Competition Landscape of Mobile Cases and Covers Market

Some of the key players in the highly fragmented global mobile cases and covers landscape that are covered in this study include, but not limited to Amzer, Inc., Belkin International, Inc., Case-Mate Inc., CG Mobile Case SAS, Incipio Technologies Inc., Motiba Silicone Private Limited, and Northbaze Group AB (KRUSELL), among others. The leading players are focusing on acquisitions, and product innovation while subsequently boosting sales through e-Commerce to increase their geographical footprint and customer base in the global mobile cases and covers market.

About Mobile Cases and Covers Market Report

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global mobile cases and covers market, analyzing historical demand of 2014-2018 and forecast statistics for 2019-2029. The study offers growth projections on the mobile cases and covers market based on the product (cases {wallets, pouches, and hard cases} and covers {flip covers and back covers}), material (plastic {polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC, polyurethane, and others}, leather, silicone, rubber, and biodegradable {fabric, wood, bioplastics, and paper & paperboard}), and print type (with print and without print), across seven key regions.

