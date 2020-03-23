Findit, Inc.: Findit Inc. Online Retail Partner ApolloHempire.com Now Offers Affiliate Program On All Findit CBD Products

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) which recently expanded its distribution channel of its CBD Topical lines Urban CBD Collective™ and Urban Lifestyle Collective™, with the addition of Apollohempire.com is announcing the affiliate program launched through ApolloHempire.com. The affiliate program went live on March 21, 2020. People can sign up to join the Apollo Hempire affiliate program and earn twenty percent on sales through the CBD Site. To join the affiliate program Click Here.

Findit, Inc. which owns two CBD Lines, Urban CBD Collective and Urban Lifestyle Collective offer both lines through Apollo Hempire. The lines consist of 35 SKUs that range in sizes and milligrams of CBD isolate and come in five fragrances. The 35 SKUs come in oils, lotions and salves. Both lines are also available on Urban CBD Collective. The prices on both sites are almost identical with a few products priced one cent apart.

Findit will pursue adding retail stores including both ecommerce and brick and mortar stores to sell its line of CBD topical lotions and oils.



Bryce Johnson of Apollo Hempire stated, "With the change of events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stores are closed and people still need access to their health products. As a result of this, we recognized an immediate need to fill in the market to offer our online CBD customers a wider range of products that include CBD Topicals, CBD Gum, and Immune Support Packs, of the highest quality, at affordable price points. Not only do we want to make sure that customers have access to CBD products during this critical time, but we want to help give people a way to earn extra income as well. Affiliates can share their custom link, or coupon code, and earn commission from referrals on all the products on our website, including those from our partners Urban CBD Collective and Urban CBD Lifestyle. With nearly half of American's having a side hustle, we are proud to announce our affiliate program as a way for others to get rewarded from sharing the benefits of CBD."

Urban CBD Collective® and Urban Lifestyle Collective® offer topical-oils and lotions in tinctures in sizes that range from 30ml to 120ml, 2oz to 4oz salves and 4oz to 8oz lotions. With the numerous options available, affiliate members can drive traffic from where they post links that target CBD consumers that will be able to purchase topicals that can meet their wants and needs. Both lines come in a variety of milligrams of CBD Isolate. Currently we offer 100 mg to 1000 mg depending on the product(s) you select.

Peter Tosto of Findit® stated, "We are very pleased with the addition of Apollo Hempire offering our full line of CBD products and giving people around the world the opportunity to help us reach more customers that are looking for great CBD oils and lotions while earning twenty percent on any sales they generate. This comes at a very good time for people everywhere that find themselves working more and more from home and in need of earning extra money."

Visit Apollohempire today to join the CBD affiliate program and to purchase products online.

CBD Topical in 5 Flavors Great Value Pack Pricing Save over $100.00

Eucalyptus CBD Topical Tincture $29.99 - $69.97

Blood Orange and Eucalyptus CBD Topical Lotion 2 Pack $65.00

Become a Seller

Retail store owners and e-commerce websites that are looking to carry CBD topical products can add Urban CBD Collective or Urban Lifestyle Collective to their line of products. We currently have 35 SKUs to choose from at prices that are competitive and consumer friendly. Our CBD products are formulated, bottled and labeled in an FDA approved facility in the United States that has been in operation since 1992.

Become a Sales Representative

Urban CBD Collective is looking for sales reps throughout the United States that would like to carry our line of topical CBD products. Please contact us today for more information on this opportunity.

About Apollo Hempire

Apollo Hempire is the superior online source for pure cannabidiol and hemp-infused products. Our products are produced with natural farming practices, and always Made in America. As the #1 CBD Distributor in South Carolina, we strive to serve small businesses and our customers worldwide, with the highest quality CBD products at affordable pricing. Items available for purchase include the world's first ever CBD Gum, CBD Gumballs, CBD Topicals, CBD Tinctures, CBD Pet Products, and Immune Support Vitamin Packs.

Apollo Hempire's mission is simple - To positively and meaningfully impact the lives of others and to always tell the truth. We've been able to personally witness the life changing properties of cannabis and are passionate to share this with others. We aren't selling side effects, we are providing sustainable health solutions.

So what should you expect from us? Something you've never seen before. It would be inadequate to tell you what to expect from us, because we are dynamic. We are bold. We are different.

We can make you a few promises though. First, we promise that our products will only ever be the best available. Phenomenal quality will never be sacrificed for profits, and we will continue to raise the bar. Flavor and effectiveness are our top priorities.

Second, we promise that everything we do is with you in mind. Apollo Hempire was started for the benefit of others, this will continue to be the cornerstone of our business. We value customer, partner, and employee feedback and take this into consideration with every action we make. In a world that can sometimes seem so dark, we strive to be a guiding light.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account.. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

