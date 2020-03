EXCHANGE NOTICE, MARCH 23, 2020 BONDS CORRECTION: CHANGE IN THE AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY SUOMEN VALTIO Corrected change in the amount is 250,000,000 EUR and not 250,000 EUR. Total new outstanding amount will be 5,750,000,000 EUR as of March 24, 2020. Updated identifiers as of March 24, 2020: Trading code: SVAO050026 ISIN code: FI4000197959 Amount: 5,750,000,000 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260