A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest supply chain operations analytics engagement. In this engagement, Quantzig collaborated with a Canadian grocery retailer to help them address the issues around supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the supply chain operations analytics experts at Quantzig, "A world leader in the grocery retail sector entrusted us with the task of developing a supply chain transformation plan to address issues around supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 outbreak, our solutions helped them improve supply chain operations by diversifying their supply chains."

The Canadian grocery retail sector is witnessing a sudden surge in demand for daily utilities and groceries due to the outbreak of a global pandemic. In such a situation, players in this sector are being faced with challenges due to inventory shortages, warehouse discrepancies, and out of stock scenarios. To address these issues and improve supply chain operations, a Canadian grocery retailer approached Quantzig looking to leverage supply chain operations analytics to improve its operations by ensuring the on-shelf availability of essential products. Considering the multiple complexities involved, achieving their ambitious targets seemed to be an uphill task that required a deeper understanding of customer buying patterns and advanced supply chain operations analytics capabilities to undertake correction and realign supply chain operations in the shortest possible time.

The supply chain operations analytics experts at Quantzig offered detailed insights into the current challenges facing the Canadian grocery retail sector and helped the client to tactically address them using analytics-driven solutions.

Quantzig's supply chain operations analytics solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

Rationalize 30% of the SKUs and achieve a 55% reduction in inventory costs

Improve turnover rates using a scalable analytics-driven solution

This supply chain operations analytics engagement provided predictive insights on:

Sustaining a competitive advantage by streamlining supply chains improving business agility

Redefining stock replenishment plans and improving supply chain operations management

With deep-rooted expertise in carrying out advanced supply chain operations analytics engagements and helping leading businesses across industries, Quantzig today stands out as a premier supply chain analytics solutions provider. By collaborating with its clients, Quantzig develops and delivers innovative business models and analytics-driven insights to address the unique supply chain requirements of businesses.

