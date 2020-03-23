Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDRL ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 Ticker-Symbol: 21T 
Frankfurt
23.03.20
08:08 Uhr
5,255 Euro
+0,517
+10,91 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,976
5,220
16:10
PR Newswire
23.03.2020 | 14:58
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BODYCOTE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BODYCOTE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 23

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name1. STEPHEN HARRIS
2. DOMINIQUE YATES
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status 1. CHIEF EXECUTIVE
2. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBODYCOTE PLC
b)LEI213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p



GB00B3FLWH99
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of 2020 share award under the 2016 Bodycote Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£5.32 (grant price)1. 183,611
2. 132,483
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

316,094

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-23
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue
BODYCOTE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire