Correction refers to the distribution channel: Please notice that the previous Exchange Notice was incorrectly sent through the First North Growth Market distribution channel. With effect from March 23, 2020, the equity rights in Saniona AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including September 17, 2020. Security name: SANION TO2 ---------------------------- Short name: SANION TO2 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013775301 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 192742 ---------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 percent of VWAP under August 20, 2020 - September 2, 2020. However, the price shall not be below 25 SEK or above 30 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Saniona AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti September 7, 2020 - September 21, 2020 on period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 17, 2020 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Joacim Kanstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB