With effect from March 23, 2020, the equity rights in Saniona AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including May 20, 2020. Security name: SANION TO1 ---------------------------- Short name: SANION TO1 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013775277 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 192741 ---------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 percent of VWAP under April 22, 2020 - May 6, 2020. However, the price shall not be below 25 SEK or above 30 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Saniona AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscriptio May 11, 2020 - May 25, 2020 n period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last May 20, 2020 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Joacim Kanstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB