Correction refers to the distribution channel: Please notice that the previous Exchange Notice was incorrectly sent through the First North Growth Market distribution channel. With effect from March 23, 2020, the equity rights in Saniona AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including April 16, 2021. Security name: SANION TO3 ---------------------------- Short name: SANION TO3 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013775319 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 192743 ---------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 percent of VWAP under March 17, 2021 - March 30, 2021. However, the price shall not be below 25 SEK or above 30 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B share in Saniona AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscriptio April 6, 2021 - April 20, 2021 n period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last April 16, 2021 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Joacim Kanstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB