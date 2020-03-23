Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGPT ISIN: FR0010221234 Ticker-Symbol: E3B 
Tradegate
23.03.20
15:01 Uhr
8,762 Euro
-0,040
-0,45 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,510
8,568
16:21
8,520
8,554
16:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUTELSAT
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS8,762-0,45 %