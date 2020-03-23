Anzeige
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, March 23

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 20 March 2020 was 266.7p including estimated current period revenue and 258.6p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 40,337,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 24,171,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.



23 March 2020

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
