

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who went into self isolation at home after a doctor who administered a vaccine to her last week tested positive for COVID-19, announced a ban on all gatherings in Germany, which is in lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.



The German leader was given a precautionary vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection.



The Chancellor's spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement on Sunday that Merkel would be subject to regular tests. She will be working from home temporarily.



COVID-19 death toll in the world crossed 15000 on Monday. 5476 of them occurred in Italy, the worst-affected country.



All non-essential businesses were closed in Italy, as it entered a tougher lock-down. On Sunday, 651 people died in the country.



Death toll in Spain reached 2,206. 434 people died in the past 24 hours.



France reported a total of 674 deaths.



More than 400 people have died from the virus in the United States. Rand Paul, Republican Senator from Kentucky, has tested positive for COVID-19.



281 people have died in the United Kingdom.



Passenger flights to Dubai International Airport will be suspended.



A week-long ban on international flights in India came into effect on Sunday. Domestic passenger planes will stop flying from Wednesday.



Meanwhile, in a dire warning, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said that it will take years for the global economy to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.



