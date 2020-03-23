1Spatial's trading update confirms FY20 (ended January) financials will be in line with our estimates. We update exceptionals, amortisation of acquired intangibles and the year-end cash balance but make no material changes to underlying forecasts. The company has seen no impact from COVID-19 so far but is ready to take 'appropriate action'. Given this, the halving of the share price in the last two weeks seems an overreaction.

