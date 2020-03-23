Hutchison China MediTech's (HCM's) investment case is focused on evolution into a global R&D and commercial-stage biopharma company with a marketed portfolio of innovation-led oncology drugs. 2020 is a golden year as HCM moves towards multiple domestic drug launches and is progressing key assets into registration studies globally. We expect surufatinib (NET) and savolitinib (exon 14 deletion NSCLC) China launches in 2020 and 2021, respectively, following in the footsteps of Elunate (third-line CRC), which is establishing its presence by its inclusion on the National Reimbursement Drug List. HCM is investing in its oncology commercial presence in China and its global clinical and regulatory capabilities (in the US, Europe and Japan). 2022 and 2023 should benefit from global drug launches providing continued pipeline progression. We value HCM at $5.9bn.

