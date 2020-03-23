Covid-19 Treatment Provisional Patent Application Filed; Premier Biomedical, Inc. Granted Global Commercial Rights

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTC PINK:BIEI) announced today the filing of a provisional patent application, Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection, by Mitchell S. Felder, M.D., the Chairman of the Board and Scientific Advisory Board Chairman of Premier Biomedical. Through its exclusive global patent license agreement, Premier Biomedical will have exclusive rights to practice the invention.

The patent application involves the removal of disease-specific antigens via an extracorporeal process. These antigens are associated with the ability of Covid-19 to replicate. By targeting these disease antigens with a complexing agent and causing them to bind together, the resulting molecular compound can then be removed in a brief clinical process.

Dr. Felder stated, "We believe that our extracorporeal approach could cure severely ill Covid-19 infected patients without causing any undesirable side effects, such as "cytokine storm", via the removal of certain non-structural proteins which the Covid-19 virus needs for replication."

William A. Hartman, President & CEO of Premier Biomedical, stated, "We are very excited to be involved in the pursuit of a cure for severely ill patients suffering from the Coronavirus pandemic. We have already received verbal agreement from a major university partner that they would be able to produce the necessary specific antibodies in a relatively short period of time. We believe that these antibodies may also be utilized as an intravenous drug therapy for Covid-19 patients in addition to their use in our extracorporeal treatment process."

Hartman continued, "The core of this technology is the selective removal of blood-borne antigens associated with the ability of Covid-19 to replicate, and is consistent with our patented core technology. This is explained in Dr. Felder's YouTube Video "A Scientific Roadmap to Cure Cancer" (https://youtu.be/BGdZqHH6oew).

"Premier has repeatedly proven in the laboratory that we can remove specific selected blood-borne antigens from a similar mixture using our patented technology. This intellectual property is an expansion of our two U.S. granted patents: Sequential Extracorporeal Treatment of Bodily Fluids, US Patent No. 9,216,386, and Utilization of Stents for the treatment of Blood Borne Carcinomas, U.S. Patent No. 8,758,287. Both patents can be downloaded from the Premier Biomedical, Inc. website, www.premierbiomedical.com.

"Scientists with whom we have consulted believe that our patented process could lead to a cure for Covid-19 without invoking any undesirable side effects, since nothing would be added to the patient's blood.

"We believe furtherance of this technology would offer hope to those who would become severely ill from Covid-19, and future similar disease outbreaks."

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTC marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our websites: http://www.premierbiomedical.com and http://www.painreliefmeds.com

