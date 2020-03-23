Anzeige
WKN: 3278 ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.03.2020 | 16:22
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 23

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Mrs Alison McGregor
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive director (PDMR)
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Fidelity Special Values PLC
b)LEI
549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Fidelity Special Values PLC
GB00BWXC7Y93
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.345846
£1.32348		14,777
15,026

This notification relates to the purchase of 14,777 shares in Mrs McGregor's own name and 15,026 shares in the name of her spouse, Mr Raymond McGregor.

d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
29,803
1.335
e)Date of the transaction
2020/03/19
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Bonita Guntrip, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 837320

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
