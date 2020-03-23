Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2020 / 15:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/03/2020) of GBP35.22m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/03/2020) of GBP19.39m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/03/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 93.01p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 88.03p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 103.75p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 11.55% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 109.19p 14500000 ZDP share price 104.00p Premium to NAV (4.76%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 20/03/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 53944 EQS News ID: 1004277 End of Announcement EQS News Service

