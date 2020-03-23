



SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Mar 23, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Starting from a meteoric rise to fame in San Francisco as an iconic fashion and street photographer, Christopher C. Lee has riveted the attention of photography lovers nationwide with the grand opening of his boutique photography studio, Christopher C. Lee Photography & Film. He is also renowned as a portrait photographer who is able to "bring out the soul" of his subjects, capturing them in timeless frames. Chris is the founder of Photomochi (https://www.photomochi.com), an acclaimed Bay Area production studio, the lead designer of streetwear label Troo Wear (https://www.troowear.com), and the top-selling author of "The Japan Book", a cult classic travel photography book depicting the most beautiful locations of the island country.On the corporate side, Christopher has provided quintessential photography and videography for projects involving Google, Microsoft, Dropbox, YouTube, and more, earning him the nickname as the "Crown Jewel Photographer of Silicon Valley". His roots and reach span far greater than just being the media expert of the technology sector, however. He has photographed promotions for crystal jewelry brand Swarovski, as well as Australian luxury lingerie label, Honey Birdette. Christopher C. Lee is the leading San Francisco photographer for photography agency Snappr, bringing in hordes of clientele for the start-up. He is also well-known among the ranks of food photographers for Doordash and Forkable, photographing several tasty dishes for their menu. Experienced in car photography, he has previously photographed for Bring A Trailer as well as Porsche. His creative momentum and visual repertoire is endless and can be traced back to his drive for creative freedom.Christopher believes in achieving the apex of photography not only through visual design, but through the power of empathy. He is renowned for his unique approach to the business strategy of a creative company for art professionals. Firmly focusing on a grassroots, freelancer perspective, his criteria for his team of elite production experts span many levels, usually on themes regarding their independence, positivity, and humanity. Upon joining the team, his professionals are welcomed with immediate social and financial support to see their vision through. Each professional is catered to with an individualized support network and personal space to create. This parameters are recognized and set during the interview process. He firmly establishes a professional connection based on mutual trust and empathy, allowing his staff to have full personal stake in their work. Though the bar is set high, his team at Christopher C. Lee Photography & Film, as well as Photomochi, has always delivered.Notable projects include the viral music video for "Popout" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmvL48okIFw), a hit single by Empire Distribution and Afficials artists $tupid Young and MB Nel, from their collaboration album "The Yellow Tape". He has worked on the video promo Axent Wear, a designer headphone brand, gathering over 3 million dollars in funding as well as half a million views on it. He has provided photography services for top ranking blockchain organizations such as ETH San Francisco, photographing Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum, and Balaji Srinivasan, CTO of Coinbase. Christopher's reach spans an audience of millions through his meticulous work, and he is tirelessly committed to perfecting his craft.All areas of pre-production - client consultations for project ideation, project treatments, location scouting and preparation, shot planning, set construction, talent acquisition, equipment rentals, are all done in-house and seamlessly so. Production comes in at full-force with a handpicked team of photographers, cinematographers, production assistants, set designers, wardrobe stylists, make-up artists, directors, assistant directors, producers, grips, and more, all up to the client's specifications. Post-production covers everything from editing to visual effects to color grading to digital mastering of deliverables. They even offer marketing and promotional services as well.Behind his hulking reputation as a photographer, Christopher C. Lee is known for being a genuine and kind professional amongst his creative peers. He is a solid team player and gives all of his employees the best shot at personal success. With his ability to lead a talented staff across all of his projects, nothing is impossible.Contacts:PhotomochiSan Francisco Bay AreaOffice: 1-415-212-9329E-mail: showtime@photomochi.comWebsite: https://www.photomochi.comChristopher C. LeeSan Francisco Bay AreaOffice: 1-415-289-9644E-mail: contact@chrisclee.comWebsite: https://www.chrisclee.comSource: PhotomochiCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.